An Aylesbury man has been given an anti-social behaviour civil injunction after a court heard he had repeatedly intimidated residents.

Vale of Aylesbury Housing (the Trust) applied for the injunction to prohibit Andrew Peter Robinson from entering an excluded area that surrounds Wycliffe End, Aylesbury.

The 53 year-old, of Torridge Road, Aylesbury was handed the injunction for a campaign of verbal and physical abuse and intimidation.

Judge Kanwar, sitting at the County Court of Milton Keynes, heard evidence that Mr. Robinson had also assaulted a security officer, after residents reported a disturbance, in the early hours of 28th September 2017.

Debbie Ruff, Tenancy Services Manager for the Trust, said: "Anti-social Behaviour Injunctions are a serious matter. If breached, offenders risk being sent to prison.

I’m grateful for the courage shown by the witnesses in coming forward, and I hope this judgement delivers a clear message that we will not tolerate abuse on any of our residents, colleagues or contractors".