UPDATED WITH VIDEO: The record attempt that’s not pie in the sky! Wingrave children’s entertainer adds his name to record books

A children’s entertainer from Wingrave has added his name to the Guinness Book of World Records today (Monday) during a national children’s show in London.

Paul Megram, who is better known to many children and adults locally as Colonel Custard broke the pie-flinging world record as part of Kidtropolis, a four day children’s extravaganza at London’s ExCel Centre.

Colonel Custard (right) and Captain Calamity are aiming to break the pie-flinging world record at London's ExCel Centre

Colonel Custard teamed up with his messy partner in crime Captain Calamity for the four record attempts, which take place throughout the day.

The pair broke the record at the second attempt, and have two more goes today to extend it.

Mr Megram said he had been in training for several weeks in the build-up with the previous record standing at 72 pies flung in 60 seconds.