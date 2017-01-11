UPDATED: Thames Water apologises after Aylesbury traffic gridlock following burst water main

Thames Water have apologised after motorists suffered traffic chaos in Aylesbury this morning following a burst water main in Oxford Road.

Drivers took to social media this morning to complain about the level of traffic.

Nicky Batson (@Tawny75) said: “Heaven only knows what is going on in Aylesbury today, I have cycled past non moving traffic on both sides of town!”

AJ Cronin )@AJCronin) added: “If you are driving this morning.. good luck getting anywhere!!! Gridlocked all through main roads @_aylesbury”

Swale Photography (@steveocook) said: “#gardentown more like gridlock town #aylesbury”

Transport for Bucks tweeted: Traffic very heavy throughout Aylesbury, due to emergency repair work by @thameswater on the Oxford Rd, Stone and also in Stoke Mandeville.

A Statement from Thames Water Said: “We’re sorry for the disruption our repairs are causing this morning.

“We’ve been fixing a burst water pipe overnight and will be filling in the hole we dug and resurfacing the road today.

“We hope to be able to remove the traffic lights in time for this evening’s rush-hour.”

They added:

-The pipe that burst is 6 inches in diameter

-It is on Oxford Road in Stone

-We are using three-way temporary traffic lights so our team can work safely