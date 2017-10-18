UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after collapsing in Aylesbury town centre

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after collapsing in Aylesbury town centre this lunchtime.

The ambulance service were called to a report that a man had collapsed in Britannia Walk at 1.48pm.

Paramedics said the man was initially in a life-threatening condition but after treatment at the scene was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in a serious condition.

Paramedics were assisted by a police officer who was in the area at the time of the incident.

The ambulance service were not able to confirm the age of the man but eyewitnesses said he looked to be aged ‘in his 30s or early 40s’.