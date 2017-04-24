UPDATED: Man rescued by firefighters after car plunges into Grand Union Canal

A man had to be rescued from a stretch of the Grand Union Canal on Saturday April 22 after a car plunged into it.

Firefighters wearing water rescue equipment and using a sled rescued the man from the stretch of the canal at Stoke Hammond.

The incident took place at 10.15am from a lay-by off Fenny Road near Mill Lane.

Firefighters left the man in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Watch Commander Kevin Mercer from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service said: “When firefighters arrived they were faced with a very challenging scenario as they could see the car was still sinking with the driver still in the vehicle.

“Two members of the public had already entered the water to try to release the driver, but the car doors would not open due to the pressure exerted on to the doors.

“Firefighters wearing drysuits and buoyancy aids entered the water to assist with the rescue.

“Only after more water had entered the vehicle could the door then be opened to allow the release of the driver, and the Bletchley crew then rescued the uninjured casualty and took him to the canal bank.

“Newport Pagnell’s water rescue crew then brought him back across the canal on a rescue sled to a waiting ambulance. The crew then assisted a recovery vehicle with the safe and controlled removal of the vehicle from the canal, which limited the environmental impact of the incident.”

The incident commander was Crew Commander John Carson and the lead member of the water rescue team was Watch Commander Andy Whitwham.

Kevin added: “All crew members worked very well together throughout an incident which could have ended very differently.”

All photos from the incident courtesy of Bucks Fire and Rescue.