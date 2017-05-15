UPDATED: Human remains found at scene of Princes Risborough house fire

Human remains have been found at the scene of a house fire in Princes Risborough which took place in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to a property in Jasmine Crescent at around 12.30am.

The fire service said the house was ‘severely damaged’ by the blaze and both the fire service and Thames Valley Police remained at the scene on Monday.

After the site was safe, a search of the property took place and it was then that the remains were discovered.

Police believe that a man who lived at the address died in the fire although identification has not yet taken place.

A police statement said: “The circumstances at this stage are not believed to be suspicious, however an investigation continues between ourselves and Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to identify the cause of the fire.”