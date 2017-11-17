UPDATED: Aylesbury Christmas light switch-on ends early because of ‘possible bomb threat’

Aylesbury’s Christmas lights switch-on event ended earlier than planned last night because of a possible bomb threat.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police was made aware of a third party report relating to a security concern at the Christmas Lights switch-on event in Market Square, Aylesbury.

“Officers informed the organisers of the event and they made a decision to close the event earlier than planned.

“Officers assessed the report, investigated the circumstances and have subsequently established there was no credible threat.

“An investigation in to origins of the report is ongoing.”

An updated statement from Aylesbury Vale District Council issued on Friday afternoon said: “Unfortunately, the festivities came to an end sooner than planned because of a warning from Thames Valley Police of a possible bomb threat.

“Aylesbury Vale District Council took advice from TVP and based on the information available at the time, AVDC decided it had no alternative other than to end the event early.

“AVDC is very grateful to our co-hosts Mix96, the traders and fairground operatives for taking prompt action when requested by the event organisers, to the event stewards for helping clear the area, and to the public for the calm way they dispersed.

“TVP Officers have investigated the circumstances and have subsequently established there was no credible threat.

“AVDC apologises to those people disappointed by the early ending but reiterate that public safety must always be its first priority.”

The event otherwise proved a great success with more than 9,000 people in attendance to watch as Aylesbury panto stars Su Pollard, Andy Collins and La Voix turned on the lights.

There was live music from acts including The Zefrones and Lucy Mair and a fireworks display.