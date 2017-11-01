UPDATED: Audi rolls over during morning accident on A413 near Aylesbury

The emergency services were called to attend a crash on the A413 near Aylesbury today (Wednesday) during which an Audi A3 reportedly rolled over.

It is not known if the Audi hit any other vehicles during the incident.

One police car and two ambulances were in attendance at the collision which happened between the Hardwick turn-off and Whitchurch.

An ambulance service spokesman said their understanding was “that the driver was out of the vehicle that rolled over and had sustained a head injury.

“We sent two ambulances to the scene and after initial assessment and treatment the patient was then taken to Milton Keynes Hospital.

“A second patient was treated at the scene for chest pains.”

This latest incident comes just two days after two cars collided during the morning rush hour in a queue of traffic on the same stretch of road.