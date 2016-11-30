Under pressure: Last five days of Aylesbury’s David Bowie statue campaign

Six businesses pledging £6,000 each that is the aim, to ensure that Aylesbury gets its David Bowie statue.

The Kickstarter campaign bid to install a work of art in memory of the musical icon is entering its final week _ and at the time of going to press nearly £60,000 of the £100,000 target had been reached.

Sculptor Andrew Sinclair, who ran the Sculpture School in Wendover, is working up designs for the unique project, which will be the first permanent tribute in the world.

It will feature Bowie in his Ziggy Stardust persona, and behind him will be representations of every incarnation during his colourful career.

David Bowie had strong links with Aylesbury’s Friars music club, and chose it to debut his Ziggy Stardust and Hunky Dory albums.

He also championed the venue as a first port of call for future big names such as Blondie and The Ramones, and even joined Iggy Pop on stage when he played in Aylesbury.

Friars founder David Stopps, who together with wife Sue is leading the statue campaign, said: “I feel that we are up against it, but the target is to ask six local businesses each to give £6,000, we are working on it night and day. Thirty percent of the Kickstarter pledges have come from overseas, which shows that it is truly an international project, and that people would come from all over the world to see the statue.

“Anyone who wants to pledge please still do, it will really help, we are determined to make it happen.”

The campaign closes next Tuesday and has attracted industry recognition. This week alone Adele’s record label Beggar’s Banquet pledged £6,000.

There are a range of rewards for donating to the campaign, starting from just £10. To find out more, go to www.kickstarter.com/projects/1980358464/david-bowie-statue-aylesbury-market-square-uk