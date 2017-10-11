UK’s best tribute band ready to rock the town

The best Led Zeppelin tribute band in the Uk this year will be rocking into Thame later this month.

Experience the power and the passion of a Led Zeppelin concert, played by one of the most exciting rock’n’roll bands on the circuit today, when they arrive on stage.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin will be performing at the Players Theatre in Thame on Saturday, October 28, at 7.45pm.

This year, as well as winning Best Led Zeppelin Tribute Act award for the third year running at the National Tribute Awards, the band were also awarded top prize by the Agents Association of Great Britain, as the Best Tribute Band in the UK overall.

They are the only UK tribute act officially endorsed by Marshall Amplifiers and are managed by Warren Grant - his father, Peter, was Led Zeppelin’s manager.

The band have played with Queen, Ray Davies, Edwin Starr, Iron Maiden, Gerry and the Pacemakers, PJ Proby, Shaun Ryder and the Seahorses as well as appearing in a host of London shows. These include We Will Rock You, Tommy, Thriller LIVE!, Wicked, Dancing in the Streets, Return to the Forbidden Planet and Buddy, described as a truly professional outfit guaranteed to give you a night you won’t forget.

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin are in their eighth year on the road, with concerts from London to Singapore.

They have received glowing endorsements from Led Zeppelin’s tour manager Richard Cole who said: “Worth seeing - entertainment with style.”

Led Zeppelin biographer Dave Lewis said: “A refreshing no-nonsense approach - this band delivers every time.”

Hats Off to Led Zeppelin will be at The Players Theatre, Nelson Street, Thame OX9 2DP on Saturday, October 28, at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £12.50 each from Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, call 01844 217228 or online from www.thameplayers.co.uk

Visit www.hatsofftoledzeppelin.com and watch the promo video and also visit www.thameplayers.co.uk