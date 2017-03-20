Two of the world’s top squash players come to Aylesbury for festival

An exhibition match between two international squash players was the highlight of a great weekend at the Aylesbury Squash Club.

Paul “Superman” Coll took on James “The Marksman” Willstrop, a former world number one, in front of a 120-strong crowd of squash fans.

The pair, both ranked in the world’s top 20, spent time coaching the Aylesbury Juniors and playing two members Simon Dennis and Lewis Milner before their exhibition contest rounded off the day’s entertainment.

The club’s squash championships also took place with Ian McGowan beating Simon Dennis to the men’s title while in the ladies event junior Chloe Foster beat Zoe Dexter.

Chloe then played in the final of the Clubmans event, losing narrowly to Max Evans, while Ian Durrant won the Plate event and Martin Campbell was victorious in the Wanderers Cup.

Next month, Aylesbury Squash Club will be hosting its first open junior tournament in April which is set to attract a number of national standard players from across the UK.