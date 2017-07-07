Two of our favourite local pubs in the finals of the Great British Pub Awards 2017

Two favourite local pubs have made it through to the finals of the Great British Pub Awards 2017.

The King and Queen in Wendover is in the Best Newcomer category in the finals of the national competition.

Last year the pub was taken over by former Rough Trade Retail boss Peter Donne and his family.

They set about making it into a dream hang out for people who like good music and great beers and ciders.

The pub has hosted a live acts from the offset, and is fast becoming a big part of the Wendover community.

Second nominee is the Nag's Head Inn in Great Missenden, which is in the finals of the Best Free House category,

The Nags Head, which is run by the Michaels family has already been awarded an AA Rosette for "Culinary Excellence", AA 4 Star Silver Award, Regional winners for Publican Magazines' "Food Pub of the Year" and "Accommodation Pub of the Year". Also featured in BBC's Countryfile magazine 'Top 55 cosiest country pubs in Britain'.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the London Hilton in Park Lane on September 7.