Twenty-five vehicles stopped in taxi compliance operation across Bucks

Twenty-five vehicles have been stopped during a taxi compliance operation across Aylesbury Vale, Buckingham and Bletchley.

The aim of the operation on Saturday October 8 was to conduct checks on private hire and Hackney carriage vehicles and drivers.

During the day, the Road Safety Officer for Bucks stopped private hire vehicles around Wendover, Stoke Mandeville, Buckingham and Bletchley.

The vehicles were checked for defects by the Road Safety Officer and to establish correct driving licence and insurance details.

Licensing officers from the district council checked that the condition of the vehicles met their standards and that the drivers held the correct licensing documentation.

Under the district council rules private hire vehicle drivers in Aylesbury Vale are required to display exterior signage which includes a rear licensing plate which must be fixed to the outside rear of the vehicle, a front licensing plate in their windscreen and side door stickers stating “ADVANCE BOOKINGS ONLY”.

Private hire drivers are required to wear their driver ID badge and for it to be visible to the passengers.

In total 25 private hire vehicles were stopped during the operation.

One vehicle was not taxed or completed a SORN (Statutory Off-Road Notification) and the driver was reported to the DVLA.

Another driver had two tyres devoid of tread with the chord exposed.

Both drivers had their private hire vehicle licences suspended until they could show the problems had been rectified.

The district council dealt with 19 drivers for licensing offences, which included drivers not wearing ID badges, not displaying correct vehicle signage and failing to have a first aid kit and/or fire extinguisher.

They were given taxi enforcement penalty points and 14 days in which to rectify the defect or face further action.

Licensed drivers can only have 12 points on their licence before they run the risk of losing their private hire or Hackney carriage license.

Road Safety Officer PC Liz Johnson said: “The operation was a success, we checked a good number of private hire vehicles to ensure the public are safe when using them in the future.”

The operation was jointly conducted by Thames Valley Police and Aylesbury Vale District Council.