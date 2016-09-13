TV stars Michelle Collins and Jasmin Walia appear in Aylesbury for launch of pantomime

The starts of the small screen were out and about in the town with the launch of this year’s pantomime at the Waterside Theatre.

Soap star Michelle Collins and The Only Way is Essex star Jasmin Walia appear in Aladdin which was unveiled last week.

Michelle plays the Genie of the Ring and Jasmin will play Princess Jasmine in Aladdin coming to the theatre from Friday December 9 to Saturday December 31.

Completing the line up for the event held on Friday September 9 was Aylesbury favourite Andy Collins who’ll be playing Aladdin’s mischievous brother Wishee and Washee and David Colligan in the title role.

Britain’s Got Talent star La Voix also appears in the pantomime as Widow Twankey with Nicholas Pound playing the villainous Abanazar.

Michelle said: “I love doing theatre and pantomime is a traditionally old fashioned theatre production. It’s fun.

“I’ve got two lovely outfits for the show.

“One of the reasons that I took the job here because I live in north London and can go and back forth every day for the show.”

She is also looking forward to doing pantomime again as she has worked with one of her fellow co-stars.

Michelle added: “The last one I did was at Bristol and appeared with Mickey Rooney and it was great to work with someone so legendary.

“Bobby Davro was in it and as was Chris Dennis playing the dame who has since become La Voix so it will be great to be together again.

Jasmin Walia from The Only Way is Essex was impressed by the theatre which was the venue for the launch.

She said: “This theatre looks amazing from the outside, I didn’t think it would be this big on the inside as well.

“It’s really nice to be in pantomime because you have a different audience every day.”

With Genies by the lamp-load, belly-busting comedy, chart-topping songs, bags of family fun, audience participation, pantoland’s biggest, boo-able baddie and, just maybe, a real flying carpet - this is the pantomime dreams are made of!

Rub the magic lamp, enter the cave of wonders and be transported to this fun fairytale world.

Producers of the show First Family Entertainment are promising a spectacular adventure is full of magic and mystical tales of a foreign land, guaranteed to make treasured memories for the whole family.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. They can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7607 or by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

