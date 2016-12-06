Tributes paid to Bucks County Council cabinet member Martin Phillips

Tributes have been paid following the death of Buckinghamshire County Councillor Martin Phillips.

Martin, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Public Health, died peacefully at home on Thursday November 24. The funeral is on Thursday at St Mary’s Church, Amersham.

County Council Leader Martin Tett said: “Martin Phillips was a valued colleague and friend. As a member of the County Council Cabinet he had a major role in developing community services and building strong relationships with town and parish councils across Buckinghamshire.

“Martin was actively engaged with the volunteer sector which he passionately supported. He will be greatly missed by all of us in all parties on the County Council. He leaves a gap that will be difficult to fill.”

Martin Phillips was elected to represent Amersham and Chesham Bois in June 2009 and quickly became Chairman of the County Council’s Local Area Forum for his area.

He was invited to become Cabinet Member for Community Engagement in June 2011 and four years later added Public Health to his busy portfolio.

A council statement read: “Always passionate about protecting residents from consumer fraud, Martin was a key mover in forging links between Buckinghamshire’s and Surrey’s Trading Standards teams, which joined forces in April 2015. His view was that the joint Trading Standards service would be a stronger force for the good of residents and businesses.”

As well as the two county councils’ Joint Trading Standards Committee, Martin served on the Health Communities Partnership, the Safer and Stronger Bucks Partnership Board, the County Councils Network, and the National Paralympic Heritage Trust.

He also sat on the County Council’s Appeals and Complaints Committee from 2009 to 2011, the Overview and Scrutiny Commissioning Committee from 2010 to 2011, and the Standards Committee from 2009 to 2010.

Martin, an Amersham Town Council Member, served his town as Mayor from 2009 to 2011, having been Deputy Mayor the previous year.