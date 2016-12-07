Trial for Aylesbury man accused of grooming and arranging to meet a child

An Aylesbury man has pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempting to arrange to meet with a child under 16 following sexual grooming.

Melu Udukuwu, 41, from Russell Avenue, Aylesbury pleaded not guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between the 30 October and 5 November 2016.

He pleaded via video link as he remains in custody at Woodhill Prison.

The trial date has been set for February 6 at Aylesbury Crown Court. Judge Francis Sherridan ruled that two witnesses will be called at the trial. Mr Udukuwu was arrested on November 5 and was remanded to appear on Tuesday, he will remain in prison until his trail,

