Waddesdon air crash victims formally identified

The victims of Friday’s air accident in Waddesdon have been formally identified by police.

Waddesdon crash update: Bodies of victims recovered from the scene

Four men died in an accident between a helicopter and a light aircraft at just after midday on Friday November 17.

The men who lost their lives are Savaan Mundae, aged 18, Jaspal Bahra, aged 27, Thanh Nguyen, aged 32, and Michael Green, aged 74.

The accident is being investigated by the the Air Accident Investigation Branch and police say that their family liaison officers continue to offer support to the victim’s families.