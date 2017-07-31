Southcourt residents take action against Network Rail

Residents in Southcourt are saying enough is enough to Network Rail after they closed the Old Stoke Road rail crossing without consulting residents.

The ‘alternative’ pedestrian routes arising from the closure of the Old Stoke Road crossing can add up to a mile for a round trip to and from the Harvey Road shops. For elderly residents, those with mobility issues or mothers with prams, this can mean more than 30 minutes added to their total journey.

Mark Bateman, AVDC and Town Councillor for Southcourt said: “The purpose of this demonstration is to highlight the fact that Network Rail and Buckinghamshire County Council have permanently closed the crossing between Old Stoke Road and Mandeville Road without any consultation with residents affected by the closure, and in doing so have closed a pedestrian right of way causing residents much frustration and inconvenience.

“As you yourself have previously reported, as far back as 2007, there have been many promises made in the past to provide a suitable footbridge over this dangerous crossing, and we feel that Network Rail and Buckinghamshire County Council should not be allowed to close this crossing unchallenged and without facing up to their responsibilities to local communities."

Mr Bateman will be delivering a letter headed ‘cross about the crossing’ to residents later this week which will include full details about the demonstration and petition.

The web link to their petition can be found via https://crossingforsouthcourt.blogspot.co.uk/ and you will also be able to read more about the background to this demonstration there as well.