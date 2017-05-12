Extra “Bubble Car” services scheduled to say farewell to iconic train

In response to increased interest from customers wishing to travel on the heritage class 121 Bubble Cars before they are retired on 19 May, Chiltern Railways has announced additional services for the final week of service.

From Monday 15 May until Friday 19 May, there will be one additional service per day departing from Aylesbury at 16.39 and arriving at Princes Risborough at 16.53. This is in addition to regularly scheduled services during peak time.

For the final day of service on Friday 19 May, there will also be additional services as follows:

Princes Risborough to Aylesbury

Departs; 12.50

Arrives: 13.04

Aylesbury to Princes Risborough

Departs: 13.19

Arrives: 13.33

Princes Risborough to Aylesbury

Departs: 13.50

Arrives: 14.04

Aylesbury to Princes Risborough

Departs: 14.19

Arrives14.33

Princes Risborough to Aylesbury

Departs 14.50

Arrives 15.04

Dave Penney, Managing Direct of Chiltern Railways said:

“Since we announced the retirement of the class 121 Bubble Cars in March, we’ve been inundated with requests from rail enthusiasts and members of the public wanting to take a last ride. As we near their final day, we anticipate even more interest so we have added additional services out of peak time to accommodate the extra passengers.”

To mark the final day of service on Friday 19 May, there will also be a short ceremony at 12.15pm at Princes Risborough station. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

A short history of the Bubble Cars: First brought into service in Britain in 1960, the two heritage class 121 trains were purchased by Chiltern Railways in 2003 and have serviced the 18-minute journey from Princes Risborough to Monks Risborough, Little Kimble and Aylesbury ever since. As single carriage trains, they are recognisable for their small size and open environment allowing customers to see ahead through the front windows of the train.

Famed for being the last remaining trains in service that use vacuum brakes, the time has come where the ongoing maintenance of these classic trains is increasing and the decision has been to take them out of service. Both trains will be on sale following their retirement and the number of services running daily across the route will remain unchanged.