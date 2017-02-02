Aylesbury grinds to a gridlock AGAIN, after crash on Gatehouse roundabout

TVP Aylesbury vale are warning people to avoid the area if possible, as a massive traffic backlog is causing delays

A car crash on Gatehouse roundabout has caused huge delays for drivers this morning.

Bucks Fire and Rescue deployed 2 fire engines to the scene.

Firefighters have used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a man following the collision.

A statement from Bucks Fire and Rescue said: "Collision involving one car, junction of Friarage Road and Oxford Road, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury and an officer attended. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a man, injured. He was left in the care of paramedics."

The accident has happened as Oxford Road turns onto Gatehouse Road.

The A418 and A41 routes are affected as traffic is unable to get around the roundabout.

Residents have taken to social media to complain about the delays. Louise Francis tweeted: "Aylesbury traffic a joke! Getting 2 work should take 20mins no more. & yet here I am stuck in traffic nx2 new houses being built on #Berryfields"

Justin Williams tweeted: @tfbalerts managed to fight my way home. Why can't the powers in be see the need for decent road infrastructure..?

The road has now been reopened.

Thames Valley Police have been approached for a statement.

More on this as we get it.