A Motorcylist has died in a collision on the A413

His next of kin have not yet been informed.

A motorcyclist has died in a collision on the A413.Thames Valley Police were called at 8.39am this morning to reports of a collision between a van and a motorcyclist on the A413, Wendover Road, at the junction with Quilters Way.

The collision has caused traffic chaos all morning,

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting URN 217