Traffic lights at busy Aylesbury junction ‘being fixed’

The traffic lights at the four-way junction outside the Horse and Jockey pub in Aylesbury are currently being fixed after they were out of action for more than 24 hours.

Motorists had to take extra care as the lights were not working during rush hour today (Monday), after initial reports that they stopped working yesterday.

A spokesman for Transport for Bucks said at 9.40am that: ‘An engineer is on site right now.’