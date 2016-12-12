Town drug dealer jailed over sales of Class A heroin

A man has been jailed for four years for drug offences in Aylesbury and Abingdon.

Adam Naili, aged 20, of Melville Road, London, NW10 was sentenced on 5 December at Aylesbury Crown Court. He had pleaded guilty on the same day to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin). He was sentenced to two years and six months for offences committed on 31 March in Aylesbury and four years for offences committed on 3 Novemberin Abingdon. The sentences are to run concurrently. Naili was charged on 4 November. He was arrested on 31 March and bailed following a drugs deal in Abingdon. On that day he was found in possession of 20 wraps of class A drugs. He was then arrested on 3 November for drugs offences in Aylesbury and on that day he was found in possession of 71 wraps of class A drugs.

Investigating officer Sgt Graham Pink of Abingdon police station said: “Following a diligent investigation and collaborative work with colleagues in Abingdon and Aylesbury a significant amount of Class A drugs have been kept off the streets. This sentence should send a warning to drug dealers that dealing in our communities will not be tolerated.

“If you have any information regarding the use or supply of illegal drugs, I urge you to contact the police on 101.”