Topping out! Domino’s gets slice of Buckingham – but there’s not mushroom for cars

Cheesed-off residents ‘smell disaster’ after pizza giant Domino’s was given the green light to build a controversial takeaway close to a busy town centre junction without road-side parking.

Despite Buckingham Town Council’s concerns about parking and road safety, Domino’s submitted plans to turn the old Willen Hospice shop in Bridge street into a pizza outlet.

The plans were refused by Aylesbury Vale District Council because Bridge Street was already at capacity for non-retail use.

But Domino’s appealed the decision and the government has now stepped in to push the plans through.

Warren Whyte, Bucks County Councillor for Buckingham, said: “I get loads of complaints about parking on zig-zags outside Roosters and China Cottage.

“I’m very worried about people doing that near the Domino’s.

“I will have to make sure the new generation police officers keep a close eye on that corner to make sure it stays safe. If they are concerned, I would say people should respect parking and safety lines on the road.

“Hopefully people will behave themselves and hopefully Domino’s will be good neighbours.”

Town residents have taken to Facebook to express their concerns.

Barry West said cars stopping on the lines at the crossing will cause ‘major issues’ and Carmen Robinson said: “I smell nothing but disaster – not pizzas.”

Ed Grimsdale said he ‘deplores the decision’ and thinks only ‘permanent’ police officers will stop parking issues. Pat Thorpe think customers ‘will park anywhere to pop in for a pizza’.

However, many residents have welcomed the news. Richard Major said there will be ‘more work for people’ and customers just need to ‘show common sense as to parking like you would in any other town’.

Derek Clark thinks residents should be pleased that the vacant building will now be occupied while ‘giving local people more choice on where to get their pizzas’.

And Donna Byer said: “Maybe attracting a large chain isn’t a bad thing. We might get more interest in other empty shops.”

In its appeal statement, Domino’s said that parking surveys and on-site observations have indicated that there is ‘sufficient capacity on Market Street and Market Square to accommodate any demand for parking’.