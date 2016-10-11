Top marks at national event for Aylesbury dance school

Castielli School of Dance enjoyed a successful day at the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing National Grand Finals on Sunday October 9.

A team of 32 dancers from ages four up to adults took part and between them took home 31 trophies for finishing between first and sixth in their category.

The Castielli School of Dance team are all smiles as they pose for the camera ahead of the national finals

Teachers Janet McDonnell and Christina Stratfull said: “We are extremely proud of our dancers achievements.

“We had a fantastic day with everyone supporting each other.”

Some dancers took part in line and rock and roll categories where they had to qualify through winning a regional final.

The best performers in these events were Eleanor Bye (left, front row) and Freddie Humphreys (front row, second from right).

Other members of the team took part in supporting disco freestyle pair and solo events where no qualification is required.

The full list of dancers who participated are: Sophie Abbey, Chloe Riley, Freddie Humphreys, Kieran Stratfull, Emma Goates, Daisy Carlile, Grace Baker, Tamzin Pykett, Charlotte Barton, Sofia Greco, Nicole Gerrans-Pounds, Libby Edmonds, Poppy Armstrong, Phoebe Roberts, Eleanor Bye, Sienna Daviu-Williams, Isabelle Leaver, Kiyana Fryer, Hannah Gormley, Lilli Godfrey, Harrison Smith, Lara O’Connor, Megan Gormley, Whitney Baker, Cacy-Lee Bozward, Tayla Lewicki, Isabelle Gomm, Tierney Wells, Georgia Lewicki, Allyson Leaver, Michelle Baker, Ella-May Greco and Milly Sullivan.

The dancers, with the exception of the two adult competitors. are pictured a few days before the finals which took place in Guildford at the weekend.