TOMY recall children’s toy over injury fears

Children’s toy manufacturer TOMY Europe has recalled a popular product over safety fears.

The company have found that an internal part of its Lamaze Munching Max Chipmunk could break and create a sharp point which could prove dangerous.

Lamaze Munching Max Chipmunk

TOMY say they have received one report of minor injury caused by the point penetrating the surface of the toy.

The recall involves toys with item number L27578 - this can be found on sewn in label near the tail. The toy is green and blue with a white clip.

The toys were sold at major toy stores and online from June 2016 through March 2017.

Anyone having purchased one of these Chipmunk toys should immediately take the recalled stuffed animal away from children and contact TOMY at recall.TOMY.co.uk, or phone the TOMY Careline on +44 (0) 01271 336155 for more information and for a full refund plus 30% of SRP.

Customers are asked not to not return the item to the store.