Toddler in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Great Kimble

A two-year-old boy remains in hospital after being hit by a car in Great Kimble on Friday afternoon.

At about 3.35pm on August 4, a black Volkswagen Golf, which was travelling from the direction of Aylesbury towards Princes Risborough, was involved in a collision with the pedestrian on the B4009 Lower Icknield Way near the Swan public house.

The driver of the Volkswagen remained at the scene following the collision.

The boy was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital and was later transferred to the John Radcliffe in Oxford where he remains in a critical condition.

Roads in the area were closed while emergency services attended and officers began an investigation.

Investigating officer Police Constable Nigel Rosier said: “It is very important that anyone who witnessed the collision who has not already spoken to police comes forward with any details as this may help the investigation.

“The child involved has sadly suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and specialist officers are supporting the family through this difficult time.”