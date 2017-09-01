Tickets still available for fundraising dancing evening in memory of Aylesbury mum

Tickets are still available for a fundraising evening of dance this weekend in memory of an Aylesbury mum who died of cancer earlier this year.

Tina Sellar, 52, passed away in February after losing her battle with metastatic cancer.

The family were supported throughout what they describe as ‘a desperately hard time’ by the Florence Nightingale Hospice, and in an effort to give something back Tina’s daughter Lianne is holding a fundraising dancing evening at the Limelight Theatre in Aylesbury on Sunday September 3.

The evening is a chance for local youngsters to showcase their dancing and singing talents and all of them will be wearing something pink - which inspired the title for the show ‘A Splash of Pink.’

It starts at 6.30pm and tickets are on sale now priced at £12 for adults and £8 for children.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lianne-sellar

For tickets visit http://www.qpc.org/limelight.aspx?t=1&g=0&/Limelight%20Theatre