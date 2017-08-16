Tickets available now for Any Questions? at Aylesbury High School

Tickets are available now for Aylesbury High School’s hosting of BBC Radio Four’s long-running political panel programme Any Questions?

The show will be coming to the school in Walton Road on Friday September 8, and is broadcast live at 8pm.

Tickets are free and the minimum age for audience members is 14.

Headteacher Alan Rosen said: “Aylesbury High School is looking forward to a stimulating and interesting evening and hopes to see lots of members of the public in the audience.

“We applied to host the programme as we believe strongly in our students engaging with politicians and other high-profile people on a broad range of current issues, and Any Questions? is a great opportunity to bring topical debate to Aylesbury.”

Doors open at 6.30pm and close at 7.15pm.

On arrival the audience is invited to submit questions which may then be selected to be put to the panel during the live broadcast, which is from 8pm to 8.50pm.

Details of the panellists appearing on the show have not yet been confirmed.

For tickets visit the school’s website - www.ahs.bucks.sch.uk