Thousands turn out for Aylesbury Armed Forces Day celebration

The sun was shining in all its glory at Aylesbury Rugby Club on Saturday as thousands of people turned out to enjoy Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Armed Forces Day.

Members of the armed forces and their families as well as local residents were treated to a packed day of entertainment and celebration. Highlights included a fly-past by the world famous Red Arrows, a breath-taking air display, live music and entertainment.

Bucks and MK Armed Forces Day at Aylesbury RUFC

The world record swing dance attempt was sadly a fair way off target but the 300+ people who took part certainly enjoyed themselves in trying.

Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, said: “It’s been a truly fantastic weekend of entertainment and celebration for our Armed Forces. Thank you to everyone who came along and all those who helped make the event the great success that it was.”

