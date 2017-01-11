Thousands enjoy free family fun day with Olympian swimmers

More than 4,000 people took part in a free family fun day attended by Olympic swimmers Steve Parry and Rebecca Adlington.

Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre welcomed threw its doors open for the day on Saturday, January 7, in partnership with Aylesbury Vale District Council and Total Swimming.

Aqua Vale open day

People of all ages arrived at the Everyone Active centre to take part in a range of free activities including family swimming and pool inflatable sessions as well as group exercise and personal training taster sessions, and use of the gym.

Children were kept entertained all day with face painting and balloon modelling, so there was something for everyone.

Steve and Rebecca were joined by other swimming athletes who were hosting demonstrations and activities. Young budding athletes took part in water polo, competitive swimming, synchronised swimming and rookie lifeguarding. The athletes were also at the centre all day to meet people, take selfies and sign autographs.

Rebecca, a double Olympic gold medallist, said: “What a great day we had at Aqua Vale. So many kids were there getting autographs from all the Olympians and enjoying the water session. The kids all trying new different things from synchronised swimming to rookie lifeguard and they all had a great time doing it. The venue was fantastic - three swimming pools, the spin studio and gym. What a brilliant facility.”

Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre also launched a new indoor cycling studio, with popular taster sessions running throughout the day.

Everyone Active contract manager Jodie Morris said: “We are delighted to have welcomed so many of the local community to the centre on Saturday to enjoy some fun, free activities. We were proud to have a number of amazing talented Olympians with us and we hope some of their motivation rubbed off on our visitors, especially the young talent.”

Everyone Active also hosted a prize draw to win an amazing hamper of prizes worth £3,500, won by Linda Ottonello and her daughter, from Aylesbury.

To find out more information call Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre on 01296 488 555 or visit www.everyoneactive.com