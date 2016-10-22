THIS WEEK’S LETTERS: Including Watermead Crematorium and the Winslow street naming row

Watermead fight

The letter in last week’s paper concerning the Watermead Cremetorium had several glaring errors regarding the neeed for the new building.Firstly, the new crematorium will not serve just the town it will cover the surrounding villages and possibly out as far as Buckingham and the number of new houses being built around the Vale is increasing in such an uncontrolled manner.

A mention was made about residents getting fed up with seeing funeral corteges all the time but the entrance to the site is well before any houses are encountered ,this I felt was a spiteful and condescending comment death is

something we all have to deal with.

Mention was made about the homes built facing the lake being confronted by the building but all mention I have seen talks of extensive screening an well laid out area for the purpose of the site so whats your problem?

The population of the Vale is growing rapidly and Amersham is possibly reaching saturation point and yet these nimby,s still stamp their feet and ignore the

need for services to be placed in the town ,if you want to complain try HS2 now that is a real problem for this area.

Christopher Lowe - via email

Street name row

It hass been a while since I’ve seen such reprehensible

comments directed to the elected representatives on a Parish Council as those directed at Winslow Town Council from Darron J Lyon the headteacher at the Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow concerning the naming of a new road in the town. Darren J Lyon says its all a bit petty.

The parish council, don’t forget elected and representing Winslow people, gave due to consideration the heritage of the area and the educational aspect and proposed it should be named after George

Pass, a long standing head of Winslow’s first national school: whereas ‘teachers put their heads together’ to come up with another name.

Looking at the Sir Fremantle School website there is absence of any reference to where Darren J Lyon comes from, or teachers for that respect – have they any history with Winslow?

They suggest Fremantle Way – all I can find out about Sir Thomas Fremantle Jr is the his family own most of Swanbourne, and one of his

descendants , The Hon Betsey Duncan Smith is the Patron at the school- not a historic Winslow connection

But that is not enough for Darren J Lyon, without quoting a single example he states ’ My biggest frustration is that the road names which are offered ( by the council ) are almost done as sarcasm’ – in my view gross discourtesy

In my experience ( 22 years on Buckingham Town Council ) I believe that Parish Councils when asked by AVDC for suggestions, take that responsibility very seriously.

I hope AVDC accept Winslow Parish Council’s wish to maintain aspects of heritage in the town.

Rob Lehmann - Winslow

School Lane idea?

The headteacher of the new school being built in

Winslow seems to be hell bent on upsetting everyone, having fallen out with various club users of the Winslow Centre and others, he now seeks to blame the town council for wanting to decided the name of a new road in the town which is their job to do.

Why should ‘’teachers and the builders put their heads together’’ and decided the matter?

Surely the children at the school should be involved and everyone work together to agree a suitable name.

Having said that, ‘George Pass Approach ‘ is a bit of a mouthful, so from the back of the class I shout out a suggestion, call it ….School Lane!

Malcolm McPartlan -

Winslow

Stay in the country

Just a tip for your readers for making the most of your spending money, especially in this half term due to the weak pound. A prudent way of getting the best exchange rate for our pound is to stay in this country!

Also to avoid paying more for imported food, why not buy British!

Simple answers to a simple solution!

Buy British and support local businesses.

The Countryman - name and address supplied

Man in the moon

This weekend I found a burst balloon in the garden here in Long Crendon with a message on a label which says: “To the man on the moon.

“We’re happy to be friends. Please don’t be sad. By: Avhina and Asad”.

Perhaps you might print a reply saying something like:

“Dear Avhina & Asad. Thank you so much for your balloon message.

I am no longer sad and very happy to be your friend always. From The Man on the Moon.”

Tim Soar - Long Crendon

development

Flood plain fears

It is clear that Aylesbury Vale District Council and Bucks County Council believe that the orbital route around some parts of Aylesbury will require a road through the Woodlands site north of the A41.

The need for this road is in doubt as a strategic or even an essential road given that it does not reduce the traffic heading to and from the town centre but would simply shift the jam to another radial road.

Furthermore, the proposed road through Woodlands site lies along a route with significant risk of flooding.

AVDC’s own Strategic Flood Risk Assessment policy requires such a site to be ‘sequentially tested’. This means that it could only be developed if no other site with a lesser risk of flooding is available.

The Woodlands site does not pass any sequential testing requirements with regard to flooding and AVDC have not adequately demonstrated that suitable employment land has been identified elsewhere in the Vale.

It is not apparent therefore that the sites included in the Draft Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (VALP) have been scrutinised to remove the ones that have flood risks. As such there are currently sites listed in the VALP which should not be developed. One of these is Woodlands.

This site is crucial to the whole of Aylesbury.

Not only is it the highest risk flood plain in Aylesbury it is also our biggest.

Where does all this flood water go when the land that absorbs this water is considerably covered by concrete?

This combined with the fact that AVDC are to decide their own planning application should concern us all.

Does anyone really think they will refuse their own application but the consequences of failure to properly scrutinise this application will be dire for many thousands living downstream in Aylesbury.

Peter Chilman - Weston Turville

Modern slavery

The word slavery conjures up images of emaciated men and women, shackled by the ankle and toiling away in open fields in searing heat in times long gone by.

But, it may shock you to know, slavery is still widely prevalent in our society today and could be happening right under your nose, in your street or neighbourhood.

Thames Valley Police are today launching a partnership campaign to help raise awareness of modern slavery. The campaign, supported by Buckinghamshire County Council and the district councils, aims to help people spot the signs that something could be wrong and to make them aware of how to report their suspicions.

Modern slavery can take on many forms from prostitution to being forced to carry out manual tasks such as domestic work or labouring for little or no money. Many victims are often trafficked and are forced to live in fear in squalid conditions under the constant threat of violence and intimidation.

Knowing how to spot the signs is vital to helping catch the perpetrators and clamp down on modern slavery. Signs to look out for include:

Physical appearance – victims may look scruffy or malnourished, always wearing the same clothes which may not be suitable for the type of work they are doing.

Isolation – victims may often be accompanied and not allowed out on their own and often won’t have many personal possessions.

Reluctance to seek help – victims may avoid eye contact and appear frightened or hesitant to talk to strangers. Often they are scared and don’t know who to trust. They may be scared to speak out due to fear of deportation or fear of violence to them or their family.

Despite its increasing existence, the number of reported cases is low. In the last quarter of 2014 only 8 cases were reported in the Thames Valley region but estimates reveal there are likely to be closer to 100 cases happening in Buckinghamshire alone.

The Government has set up a national helpline for victims or anyone who wishes to report a suspected case. The number is free and all calls are treated confidentially: 0800 0121 700. If you suspect someone is in immediate danger call 999.

More information on modern slavery can be found on the Government website: www.modernslavery.co.uk

Councillor Martin Phillips - Bucks County Council

On your bike!

Another week of driving to work in Aylesbury town centre.

Another journey along Martin Dalby Way.

And yetanother simpleton cyclist, riding along the road and bringing all motorists’

speed down from 50mph to around a quarter of that, when there is a perfectly good cycle line which for some reason they don’t want to use.

I admit that I am no great scholar of local history, but my guess is thatMartin

Dalby was a great hero of selfish idiots, who put themselves in danger for no appreciable reason.

My second guess is that he is blind, as that appears to be the only other reason I can guess why a cyclist wouldn’t want to use a cycle lane.

I don’t drive my car on the pavement, I use the road.

My kids don’t play football in the airing cupboard when they can go outside and use the garden.

And on that very same basis - if you’re a cyclist, and there’s a cycle lane, PLEASE USE IT.

Joey Windegardener - name and address supplied

Town a kind place

As a resident of Aylesbury for little over two years I would like to say how much my faith in human nature has been restored by the recent campaign to raise money for Ollie.

Everyone has joined in with the campaign and I think it shows just how kind everyone is.

I was having trouble settling in, but seeing this kind of thing has made e realise just how much of a nice place Aylesbury is.

I also hope that Ollie gets well soon and gets the Austrian treatment.

G Bartlett - via email

Backing fracking

Our team think not enough is known about it and decided to look at a number of positive outcomes should more councils take the route to production…

1. Numerous government agencies and independent societies have published positive reports that look at the impact of fracking in the UK. The Environment Agency has stated “fracking could be done safely and that the technology could improve Britain’s energy security and end the need to import gas from abroad”. The Royal Society report concluded that:

1· The health, safety and environmental risks can be managed effectively in the UK

· The risk of water contamination through fracturing is low

· Seismic risks are low

2. The UK currently imports 57% of its natural gas from overseas. There are both economic and climate benefits to extracting more gas domestically. Climate change is a global issue and by encouraging more domestic supply we can make sure that the proper environmental procedures are being followed. Which may not be the case when we import gas from overseas. Economically, we will be investing money domestically and reaping the rewards in local areas rather than paying money to overseas corporations.

3. Hydraulic fracturing will bring new jobs and opportunities to some of the UK’s more deprived areas. It is a chance to drive investment into these areas which will be felt by all the businesses in these communities, not just within the immediate oil and gas industry.

4. Whilst investment in renewables and nuclear offer the best long-term future of the UK electricity grid. Natural gas is a key transition fuel in the move to a more renewable energy environment. Renewable sources currently lack the ramp up capacity for meeting peak demand

spikes. Gas power stations are relatively quick to construct and can quickly ramp up generation to meet these demand spikes.

Rocksolve - Thame