They're back! Aylesbury Thursday children's events return for the summer holidays

Popular children's events are returning to town each Thursday - right in time for the summer holidays.

Market Square and Kingsbury will play host to an array of different fun activities for the kids to enjoy over the summer holidays.

From caving and tunneling, bouncing to ball pits, laser quest to bungee runs, human football to obstacle courses, arts and crafts and so much more. Each event will also have a small ball pit for younger visitors so that they can share in the fun.

The events run every Thursday from 27 July until 31 August inclusive, and will be held between 11am and 3pm. Pricing is £2.50 for up to 4 hours of fun, except on 3 August when an amazing caving experience will test participants’ skills for £2.50 per go.

Town Centre Manager Diana Fawcett said “We are delighted to launch the summer holiday events for this year in the town. Whilst in town take the time to enjoy one of our many independent cafes and restaurants, and extend your day out with a visit to a museum, cinema, theatre or the Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery.”

Thanks to contributions from town centre organisations and businesses, there is an opportunity for kids to try something new every Thursday of the Buckinghamshire County Council school holidays.

For a full guide to the #AylesburyThursdays events, please see:www.visitaylesbury.co.uk

