Thelma and Louise rescued after owners moved and left them in garden

Two rabbits, a mother and daughter, have been rescued after their owners moved house and left them behind in the garden.

They are now in the care of Blue Cross Lewknor after being given a health check.

Contractors for Lambeth Council found the rabbits, a Dutch crossbreed and brown crossbreed, in their hutch at an empty property in Brixton.

The rabbits, who are aged two and three, were taken to Blue Cross animal hospital in Victoria, London, where they were luckily found to be unharmed and just in need of a trim for their very long nails.

The pair, who staff have named Thelma and Louise, were given a health check and have now been transferred to Blue Cross rehoming centre in Lewknor.

Rebecca White, Animal Welfare Assistant at Blue Cross Lewknor, said: “We do understand that people can’t always keep their pets but if you’re struggling to cope please contact a charity for help or advice. Leaving pets abandoned can put them in serious danger.

“Rabbits can make wonderful pets but most people perceive them as being low maintenance. This is not the case; rabbits need correct diet, housing, interaction and handling. Without this they can become very ill, unhappy and even die.”

Last year 452 rabbits were taken in by Blue Cross pet charity, with nearly 50 of those found stray or abandoned.

Rabbits require companionship of another rabbit or even a small group. It is also important that rabbits are able to exhibit their natural behaviour so they must be kept in accommodation which allows them to hop, stretch and play. Blue Cross advises a minimum hutch size for small or large rabbits is 183cm x 90 cm floor space by 90cm tall

The rabbits were discovered before Rabbit Awareness Week, held during June, which aims to promote good rabbit welfare. This year’s key theme is ensuring owners feed their rabbits hay and fresh grass to support dental, digestive and emotional health, as well as promoting the five welfare needs.

Blue Cross is a national pet charity which through its rehoming centres and animal hospitals cares for 40,000 sick, injured and homeless pets every year.