The sky’s the limit for our own Futsal side

A group of friends who wanted to bring a different kind of sport to town are celebrating after their side was accepted into the prestigious national league.

Aylesbury Futsal Club was founded in October 2016 by Andre Domingues and his friends who hail from Portugal.

Futsal, which is similar to five-a -side football is very popular in Portugal and many players command the same fame and in many cases salaries as professional football stars. Worldwide there are several professional leagues. Futsal is a growing sport in the UK, and in seven months AFC has expanded to become one of the biggest sides in Buckinghamshire, and now the only one to compete nationally.

The club which trains at Mandeville School and competes at the Stoke Mandeville Stadium sports hall, has already set up a development team for players aged 14+ , as well as the adult side, but hopes are high that the new status will help them to develop talent and their profile in the sport even further.

Club chairman Andre said: “Aylesbury Futsal Club is the first and only team in all of the Buckinghamshire area to play in the national league. We are not just another team that play football, we have FA highly qualified coaches, an adult team, a development team and in July we will start our own youth academy.”

If you are interested in finding out more, the club is holding trials on July 8 and 15.

For more information email info@aylesburyfutsal.com