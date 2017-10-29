The Long Read: Festival of Health coming to Buckingham

When it comes to the things that British people are the most proud of, the NHS regularly tops the list: in a recent opinion poll, the health service ranked number one for over 36% of the general public.

Whether it’s pride in a service that our country guarantees to all, or concerns that it might all be changing - healthcare issues are always on the tip of the tongue, and it’s this focus which have motivated Buckingham Town Council to hold a ‘Festival of Health’ this November.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A stethoscope is pictured in a General Practitioners surgery on December 4, 2014 in London, England. Ahead of next years general election, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, has said he will put an extra �2bn into frontline health services across the UK, ahead of a plan drawn up by NHS bosses calling for an extra �8bn a year by 2020. In England, everyone would be able to see a GP seven days a week by 2020. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) NNL-160428-112854001

In 1892, 56 years before the NHS was established, missioners gathered at Buckingham Nursing Home with similar aims - to ensure the people of Buckingham stay well, and to herald the birth of rural community nursing.

With events planned across 6 days, the Town Council, suppoted by NHS England, aim to provide information to residents across a variety of healthcare topics .

Mayor Jon Harvey said: “125 years ago, Buckingham was the birthplace of rural community nursing. Such an approach spread to the world from here. As Mayor, I am looking forward to welcoming people to our diverse and rich Health Festival designed to look forwards to even more well-being in the future.”

“On the Friday (November 10), there will be a conference open to all - health professionals and all people interested in answering the question: What​ ​now​ ​needs​ ​to​ ​be​ ​done​ ​to​ ​commission,​ ​harness​ ​and​ ​shape​ all​ ​the resources​ ​and​ ​assets​ ​in​ ​local​ ​rural​ ​communities​ ​so​ ​that​ all​ ​can​ ​enjoy​ ​good health​ ​and​ ​well-being​ ​throughout​ ​the​ ​full​ ​length​ ​of​ ​their​ ​lives?”

“If you interested in coming as an allied professional or member of the public - you will be most welcome.”

Although much of the festival will look forward to how Buckingham adapts to its healthcare challenges, time will also be given to celebrating the care provided by retired doctors and nurses.

A special afternoon tea will be held on November 9 to ‘remember the good old days’ at Villiers Hotel, and all retired professionals are welcome to take part.

Throughout the week, The Royal Latin, Bourton Meadow, and The Buckingham School will all be doing something special to promote health and wellbeing in their classrooms.

The Mayor will join an assembly at Bourton Meadow on November 13, to reflect on the festival and watch the young people demonstrate what they have learnt.

For more info, head to www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/buckingham-festival-of-health-2017 and check our timeline for a full picture of whats on at the Festival of Health.

Monday, November 6

Free Mum & Baby Yoga from Lushtums

Mums can ‘stretch, tone and breathe’ with their newborn little ones for free.

To book, contact kay.morrison@lushtums.co.uk

Tuesday, November 7

Access Awareness Day

Join residents and councillors as they explore the town, searching for areas that may be difficult to navigate and that would pose a problem for those with access issues.

The town will be building on the successes of the last event in 2014, and looking for new improvements that could be made.

Free to join, meet with the group at the council chambers at 10am.

The library will host an all day exhibition on the history of nursing

Wednesday, November 8

Chiropractors share: how to have a pain-free pregnancy.

Aceso Family Chiropractic Dr Sharon Shackey will be on hand to offer tips and tricks for avoiding pain when carrying your baby. Advice will apply to those expecting, pregnant or those who have recently given birth. The talk is free, at Lace Hill Community Centre from 1pm.

Have your say with healthwatch

Healthwatch Bucks are holding a board meeting, open to the public, at Buckingham Community Centre from 2pm to 4:30pm. If you want to submit a question, email info@healthwatchbucks.co.uk

Wednesday & Thursday, November 8&9

Free NHS Healthchecks

Bucks residents, aged 40 to 74, who haven’t had an NHS check in the last 5 years, are welcome to get a free check-up from doctors at the library on November 8 and 9.

Bookings are being taken now, visit buckinghamshire.nhshealthchecks.com or call 0800 781 4737

Thursday, November 9

Pop-up museum on the history of healthcare

Reenactments of a 1940’s doctor’s surgery will show just how far health and wellbeing has come, at Buckingham Library. Open to the public once Bourton Meadow School students have surveyed the scene, to report back to their classes.

Afternoon tea party for retired healthcare professionals

Unlimited tea and coffee, sandwiches and cakes, are one way to repay retired nurses and doctors for their services, and the festival will be celebrating their contributions to the healthcare service from 2pm to 5pm at the Villiers Hotel. To book, call 01280 822444.

Intent 2 Improve will be holding a free nutrition seminar, aiming to ‘understand nutrition for fat loss, at the Swan Pool - 7pm to 8:30pm.

Friday, November 10

CPD Well Buckingham: Well World Conference

9:45am to 4:00pm at the Buckingham Community Centre

Professional debate and discussion on how best to provide healthcare in rural communities, like those around Buckingham.

With talks from:

Professor Viv Bennett, chief nurse of Public Health England

Dr Jane O’Grady, Director of Public Health in Buckinghamshire

Lou Patten, who heads up the CCG’s in Aylesbury Vale and the Chilterns

To register your interest, contact Sam Hoareau on 01280 812872 or email lacehillcentre@buckingham-tc.co.uk

Saturday, November 11

Health & Wellbeing Fair – over thirty exhibitors will be on hand at TK to provide advice, guidance, resources and information about staying well in North Bucks.

Stallholders include the Buckingham Hospital League of Friends, Terrence Higgins Trust and the Buckingham Dementia Action Alliance.

Doors are open from 10am to 3pm at Buckingham Community Centre.