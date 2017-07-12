The first stage of a long journey - open day at one of Aylesbury’s most historic sites attracts 500 visitors

An open day was held at Quarrendon Leas on Sunday July 9 and was attended by around 500 people.

Quarrendon Leas is a 200-acre site of land between the housing developments at Buckingham Park and Berryfields.

At its centre is a nationally protected monument, the site of the medieval village of Quarrendon, and of a Tudor manor and landscaped park.

The leas contains ruins of St Peter’s Church and outlines of two medieval villages which Sir Henry Lee destroyed to improve the view.

Sir Henry was Queen’s Champion to Queen Elizabeth I and also founded Aylesbury Grammar School in the late 1500s.

Quarrendon Leas is managed by the Bucks Conservation Trust, which was set up by Bucks County Council in 2008.

The trust acquired this land in 2015 and its chief executive officer Mike Woods said: “We have spent a lot of time making the site secure for public access.

“There were some permissive routes through the site, now we have got a right of way going through it.

“This footpath from the water meadow means there is now a circular walk through the site.

“We are now able to provide the historical context and explain about the archaeology and the history of the site.”

Highlights from the open day included an actor dressed as Sir Henry Lee giving talks to visitors about the history of the site.

Meanwhile, the conservation trust chairman Richard Pushman and Bucks County Council vice-chairman Netta Glover opened a new permissive path on the site.

If you would like to learn more about the site it is included in a special guide booklet to Quarrendon which has been produced by the Bucks Archaeological Society.

It is available from the shop at the Bucks County Museum priced at £2.

More information about Quarrendon Leas can also be found by visiting www.buckinghamshireconservationtrust.co.uk/home.