The Bucks Herald says... It’s important to get out and vote!

Thursday is your chance to have your say in how services in Buckinghamshire are run – and The Bucks Herald says don’t miss out on using your vote!

The elections will give local people across Buckinghamshire the chance to choose the 49 councillors they want to represent them and to make the important decisions about how millions of pounds are spent on our public services.

This election is one of the most important in recent years, as Bucks County Council is to lose its government support funding which means allocation of resources are more important than ever.

Government support, which only five years ago stood at £81.9m and amounted to 27.5% of the County Council’s spending, has fallen rapidly over the last few years as Whitehall has reduced funding as part of its strategy to balance the nation’s finances.

For the next financial year, which begins in April, the support grant will total £8m and in 2018/19 Bucks will become the first county council – alongside Dorset – not to receive it at all.

There is also the question of whether to, and how to go unitary, and councillors could preside over key descions which would shape how our county is run.

On the day polling stations across the Vale and beyond will open at 7am and close at 10pm, with results expected by mid-afternoon on Friday, with the official count taking place at the Gateway in Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury.

Seventeen county councillors will be elected in the Aylesbury Vale area, with Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) administering the elections.

These include countywide support for vulnerable children, adults and older people, education, roads and transport, waste disposal and a whole lot more.

