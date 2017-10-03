Some of the best of British food is coming to Aylesbury Market this week.

As part of British Food Fortnight, Foodie Friday Live will see traders showcase their home-grown produce on October 6 in Market Square between 11am and 3pm.

As well as the chance to try some samples there will be live cookery demonstrations for visitors to watch.

The event will be compèred by DJ Dan Blaze, who will be interviewing the traders and assisting them with demonstrations of their products.

It is the perfect opportunity to stock up on fresh produce for the weekend – or try some tasty street food for lunch.

Town Centre Manager Diana Fawcett said: “We are delighted to be hosting this event, and we are very proud of the way the Foodie Friday market is developing.

“It is going from strength to strength, and this is a wonderful opportunity for the traders to showcase themselves to the people of Aylesbury.”