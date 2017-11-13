That’s the neigh to do it! Aylesbury firefighters rescue horse from ditch

Firefighters have rescued a horse that got stuck in a ditch in Marsh, near Aylesbury.

Three fire crews based in Aylesbury were called to Marsh Lane just after 4am yesterday morning (Sunday) to rescue the animal.

The horse was uninjured following the incident.

A fire service spokesman said they had spoken to the owner of the horse who reported that: “The horse has had a bath, been fed and is now enjoying his hay.”