Thames Valley ranks second highest number of speeding offences in UK, report reveals

The number of speeding offences in the UK totalled over 2 million in 2016, according to new research by TeamSport Indoor Karting.

TeamSport, the UK’s leading company for indoor go-karting, submitted Freedom of Information requests to reveal how fast the nation is driving, and which constabularies in the UK are accumulating the most speeding tickets.

Throughout the course of 2016, the total number of speeding offences in the UK was a shocking 2,293,228.

The top 10 constabularies which recorded the highest number of speeding offences in 2016 were named as:

Avon and Somerset (219,550)

Thames Valley (173,654)

Greater Manchester (120,315)

Essex (91,705)

North Yorkshire (89,269)

West Mercia (82,227)

Hampshire (81,304)

Nottinghamshire (75,556)

Hertfordshire (73,960)

Bedford (71,101)

The actual speed recorded on UK roads is also alarming; TeamSport reveals the top five fastest speeds as:

154mph (West Mercia and Suffolk)

151mph (Nottinghamshire)

148mph (Avon and Somerset)

145mph (Lincolnshire)

142mph (Norfolk)

Dominic Gaynor, managing director of TeamSport Indoor Karting said: “The data we have collated is astounding; it seems motorists in the UK are driving fast and completely ignoring the limits put in place.

“The speeds recorded are dangerous and drivers really need to think before they take to the wheel, their own safety and that of others is paramount on the roads.

“We offer the perfect place in which to enjoy fast driving. Karters can take to one of our 22 tracks throughout the UK, experience adrenaline pumping speeds in a purpose built safe environment, and know that a speeding ticket won’t be landing on their doorstep afterwards.”

