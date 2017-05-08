Thame students showcase their talents at mayor’s charity dinner

Thame mayor Linda Emery held her annual charity dinner at Lord Williams’ School on Saturday, April 29.

Eighty invited guests enjoyed a three-course meal and entertainment courtesy of Lord Williams’ students, while raising more than £5,700 for the Thame Youth Cafe and the Red Kite Family Centre.

Dinner consisted of butternut squash soup, pork tenderloin and a sharing plate of desserts.

Fundraising was courtesy of a raffle with prizes including pampering packages and boxes of chocolates, and an auction with prizes including rugby tickets to watch England in action later this year and a cricket bat signed by former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Cllr Emery told guests, which included local MP John Howell, a number of former town mayors and current town councillors and former TV weatherman Bill Giles, that she had loved her time as mayor and that she knew from early on in her tenure that she wanted the school to host her end-of-year dinner.

The event was designed to showcase all that was good about the school, and there were several excellent performances from students ranging from piano music to a jazz band to covers of songs by Adele.

A group of girls from the lower school started the entertainment with a dance piece, before upper school students performed drama extracts from plays including Grimms Tales, Richard III, Beauty and the Beast, Snow White and Hansel & Gretel.

The following organisations sponsored the evening: Chinnor Rugby Club, Cottage Bakery, Little Flower Cakes, Magnolia Park Golf Club, M P Sports, Racquets Fitness Centre, Thame Flower Stall, The Oxford Belfry, The Oxfordshire, TnS Catering Management and Wrens of Thame.