Thame food festival leaves audiences with a sweet taste in the mouth!

More than 25,000 people enjoyed Thame’s annual festival of food on Saturday September 24.

The ninth edition saw crowds leaving with their tastebuds tickled and their tummies full after a festival that featured street food, celebrity chefs and bakers, two big stages, more than 200 artisan food stalls, wine tastings, a pop-up pub, The Big Thame Bake, the Barr Kitchen’s tearoom and live music.

There's something fishy about this! Raymond Blanc at the 2016 Thame food festival

The event cost £80,000 to organise and saw stars including former Bake Off and Masterchef winners Nadiya Hussain and Jane Devonshire made appearances.

Among the other famous faces who provided demonstrations were former Masterchef winner Natalie Coleman, festival ambassador Raymond Blanc OBE and Lucie Greenwood from The Milkshed in Weston-on-the-Green.

Organiser Lotte Duncan described the festival as a ‘fabulous day’ saying: “The sun shone, the town filled with foodies and everyone left with full tummies, overflowing shopping bags and big smiles.

“All the chefs thought it was a wonderful event.

“The queue for people to get books signed by Nadiya was the length of the Lower High Street car park - I’ve never known anything like it.”

Planning for the tenth edition of the festival begins in earnest next week, with organisers saying they hoped it would be even bigger and better.

Ms Duncan added: “I would like to thank all the volunteers who helped, particularly everyone from Le Manoir.

“It is amazing to have them on board.”

Audience members travelled from places as far afield as Cumbria and Birmingham to attend the one-day event which Ms Duncan said ‘has put Thame on the map.”

Photos above courtesy of Louis Supple Photography.