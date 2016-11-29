Terrifying ordeal as teenage flasher 'touches himself inappropriately' in front of Winslow pensioner

If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101

A terrified pensioner received a knock on the window from a teenager who exposed himself while standing on her garden wall.



The incident took place on Sunday, 13 November in Northcroft, Winslow at about 5.15pm.



The victim, a 69-year-old, woman was at home when she heard something hit the rear window of her property.



She went to the back door to investigate and after opening the door saw a teenage boy standing on her garden wall touching himself inappropriately.



The victim shouted at the boy, who then jumped down from the wall and went to the front door of the property.



He then tried to force entry into the victim's house but was stopped by the door chain.



The victim then told him that she was contacting the police, at which point the boy ran in the direction of Elmfield Gate.



The offender is described as being aged about 15, of slim build, and was wearing dark clothing and white socks.



He was wearing a hat and a dark coloured scarf pulled up over his face.



Investigating officer PC Ian Carter, based at Buckingham police station, said: "This was a very upsetting incident for the victim.



"Thankfully this sort of incident is very rare, and our officers are carrying out an investigation into it.



"If anyone has any information which they think could relate to this incident, I would urge them to come forward and contact police."



If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.Join us on Thames Valley Alert (opens new window) to receive local crime and safety messages.

