Tenant who racially abused police officer and made neighbours’ lives a misery evicted from Quarendon property

A tenant, who caused anti-social behaviour towards their neighbours more than two years, has been evicted from their home by landlord Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust.

During the one-day county court trial, the Quarrendon Avenue tenant was accused of an array of offences including causing frequent late night nuisance, alcohol-related disturbances, verbally abusing local residents and persistent noise nuisance. Judge Hickman also heard how the resident had been arrested in May this year for racially abusing a police officer.

Michael Driscoll, Tenancy Services Manager at the trust, said:“While eviction is always a last resort, this ruling should send a very clear message.”