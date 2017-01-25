Teens arrested over Aylesbury GBH attack

Two teenagers have been arrested following a September assault in Aylesbury.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was walking in Bedwyn Walk at about 4pm on Thursday 22 September last year.

He was then approached by a group of four males who assaulted him.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Aylesbury, have been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have both been released on police bail until 5 March while the investigation continues.

The victim sustained multiple fractures to his head, including a fractured eye socket, a fractured jaw and a fractured cheek bone. He was treated at Stoke Mandeville Hospital but has since been discharged.