Talented Sophie skis her way to place in the England squad

Sophie Gibson, an 11-year-old ski racer from Aylesbury, has been selected to the England Alpine Ski Squad.

The talented skier, who attends Aylesbury High School, is currently trained by Ambition Racing when abroad and also attends Hemel Ski Race Club when at home.

Sophie’s goal for the coming 2016/2017 season is to focus on improving her technical skiing in order to be quicker and more consistent at the races she competes in.

Sophie said: “I was so excited to be selected and to get through the fitness testing which is really hard.

“I never dreamed that I would be a part of the England Alpine Squad.

“Being selected for the England Alpine Squad means that I have to attend training weekends which are really fun. We have fitness testing and skiing tests to make sure we are improving,” she said.

“I am really excited about the winter season. I will be training with my ski teams Hemel Ski Race Club in the UK and Ambition Racing in Austria. I’ll be working with my Strength and Conditioning coach Ben Reid at BRPC in Milton Keynes too.

“I am competing in some races including the England Alpine Championships in Bormio.

“I first tried skiing when I was three. My mum and dad took me. We go skiing every year and I also had lessons at the snow centre in Hemel Hempstead.”

Sophie is hoping to spend as much time as possible training, and racing, on snow this winter, before a busy summer of ski racing in the UK.

Snowsport England chief executive and British Ski and Snowboard board director Tim Fawke said of the selection: “Sophie is an athlete who has followed the talent pathway from her early years of ski racing and is well on track to achieve their potential.”