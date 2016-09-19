Suspected land mine found near reservoir in Aylesbury Vale

A suspected land mine was found in a field near the village of Marsworth by a metal dectectorist.

Thames Valley Police were called out to Startrops End, Lower Icknield Way, near Marsworth reservoir, shortly after 5pm after it was reported a suspected land mine had been found.

A police spokesman said The Ministry of Defence were called out and all dealt with the device.

Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale tweeted: “Called to a suspected landmine today after a legal metal detector uncovered it, MOD attended all was in order!.”