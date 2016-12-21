Supercar enthusiasts take part in festive food drive for Aylesbury church’s Christmas lunch

Supercar enthusiasts have taken part in a food drive to collect items which they then donated to St Mary’s Church in Aylesbury for its annual Christmas dinner.

The event was organised by motor club Boosted Events and took the format of a treasure hunt.

Rev Doug Zimmerman (right) was on hand to receive the food donations

More than 70 people took part in the first edition of this unique event which started at The Akeman Inn in Kingswood.

Participants were given a list of five supermarkets and a shopping list and had to collect one food item from each location.

They used their own vehicles which included McLarens, Nissan GTRs, Bentleys, Porsches, Mercedes and Mitsubishis.

There was no fixed route for the event and entrants had to navigate between Thame, Aylesbury and Bicester to find their goods and complete the challenge.

A host of items were donated for the St Mary's Church Christmas dinner

Sat-navs were allowed and the challenge was not against the clock.

Some of the teams dropped in at Tesco and Morrisons stores in Aylesbury where some of the cars attracted attention from the public.

Organiser Thomas Gaunt from Boosted Events said: “2016 was the first running of the event and it was a huge success, almost entirely satisfying the food request from St Mary’s to feed up to 120 people on Christmas Day.”

Mr Gaunt said he was pleased that the event supported such a worthy cause, while it also gave the opportunity for the group to enjoy their passion for driving.

Some of the supercars attracted plenty of attention while parked at Tesco in Aylesbury

Boosted Events host a monthly breakfast meet at the Akeman Inn every third Sunday over the summer months, which attracts more than 150 performance and supercars.

After all the items had been collected, participants dropped them off at St Mary’s Church, ready for the lunch on Christmas Day.

The lunch has been running for more than twenty years, and remains as a free event because of the support of sponsors and volunteers in donating food.

It is open to all ages and religious beliefs, and is often attended by those who may otherwise be alone on Christmas Day.

There is no need to book in advance for the lunch which takes place between 12noon and 3pm at the church.

Transport can be arranged for those in the Aylesbury area who cannot get there independently, but this must be organised in advance.

If you need to make use of this service call 07598 316126.