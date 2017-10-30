Super surgery ‘needed’ for Buckingham according to Swan Practice chiefs

The Swan Practice have outlined their vision for a new medical centre in Lace Hill noting that an ageing population means the existing premises ‘can no longer cope’ with demand.

The NHS outfit, which operates practices on the High Street, at Verney Close and in Steeple Claydon, responded to a recent ePetition calling for the surgeries to stay open.

In a letter obtained by the Buckingham Advertiser, the Swan Practice states that their facilities are “in dire need of updating to be fully fit for purpose.”

Masonic House, one of the practice’s sites, is being used for admin only because it cannot be approved for patient care.

The letter says: “This fragmented way of working is inefficient and stifles innovation and progress, halting projects due to lack of space, non-compliant buildings or overhead costs.”

“There is no scope for additional services, integrated working and high quality, innovation healthcare in the current buildings.”

A representative from the practice gave an update to the Buckingham Local Area Forum on October 24.

Speaking on their current capacity, the practice continues: “the size of the combined premises are calculated to be big enough to serve a 20,000 patient population.

“To accommodate staff, patients, and a range of primary and possibly secondary care clinicians, The Swan needs to bring the majority of its care under one roof in order to make best use of all combined resources.

“The surgery at Steeple Claydon will continue to provide services, to the local population there, and the three town surgeries could be amalgamated into one building which is proposed to be built on the Lace Hill development, less than one mile from the town centre.”

The petition will be presented to Bucks County Council onNovember 28.